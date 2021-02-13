Auction from Monday, Feb. 1
Butcher Cattle: choice colored steers, $90 to $115; choice colored heifers, $80 to $115; good colored steers and heifers, $75 to $105; choice Holstein steers, $90 to $105; heavy bulls, $76 to $95; heifer cows, $55 to $75; commercial utility cows, $50 to $65; thin lean cows, $15 to $40; cow/calf pairs and bred females, (0 head), $625 to $800. Feeder Cattle: colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $90 to $142; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $120; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $100 to $117; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $115; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $75 to $100; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $100; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $65 to $90; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $50 to $75. Calves: heifer calves, $20 to $60; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $100 to $130; calves 1, $60 to $125; calves 2, $50 to $85; calves 3, $10 to $50. Sheeps and Goats: lambs, $125 to $155; ewes, $70 to $110; rams, $40 to $100; goats, $50 to $220. Hogs: butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $50 to $75; fleshy sows, $40 to $65; boars and stags, $10 to $35; feeder pigs, $40 (per head); (266) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $4.50 to $6.25; (182) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $5.75 to $6.75; (91) straw (per bale), $3 to $4.25; (0) round bales, $30.
Feeder Sales: March 11, April 8 and May 6.
Cattle Producers let's get BQA Certified online at www.bqa.org, select the FEEDYARD option.
