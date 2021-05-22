Clare County livestock auction
Auction from Monday, May 17
Butcher Cattle: choice colored steers, $100 to $119.50; choice colored heifers, $100 to $115; good colored steers and heifers, $90 to $110; choice Holstein steers, $90 to $109; heavy bulls, $72 to $107; heifer cows, $65 to $80; commercial utility cows, $65 to $75; thin lean cows, $10 to $40; cow/calf pairs and bred females, (0 head), $750. Feeder Cattle: colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $100 to $145; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $100 to $130; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $100 to $140; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $135; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $75 to $105; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $100; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $65 to $125; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $60 to $85. Calves: heifer calves, $50 to $100; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $125 to $190; calves 1, $100 to $130; calves 2, $80 to $120; calves 3, $25 to $85. Sheeps and Goats: lambs, $165 to $190; ewes, $100 to $130; rams, $80 to $120; goats, $75 to $375. Hogs: butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $50 to $80; fleshy sows, $75 to $80; boars and stags, $5 to $10; feeder pigs, $65 (per head); (214) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $4.50 to $9; (200) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $4 to $10.75; (0) straw (per bale), $2 to $2.50; (2) round bales, $80.
Upcoming Feeder Sale Dates: Thursday, Sept. 2, Oct. 7, Nov. 4 and Dec. 2
