Clare County livestock auction
Auction from Monday, July 12:
Butcher Cattle: choice colored steers, $105 to $122; choice colored heifers, $100 to $120; good colored steers and heifers, $90 to $110; choice Holstein steers, $90 to $118; heavy bulls, $78 to $98; heifer cows, $68 to $79; commercial utility cows, $62 to $70; thin lean cows, $10 to $50; cow/calf pairs and bred females, (1 head), $700 to $1,200. Feeder Cattle: colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $100 to $120; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $100 to $110; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $100 to $110; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $110; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $75 to $105; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $100; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $65 to $120; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $60 to $85. Calves: heifer calves, $50 to $70; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $100 to $165; calves 1, $75 to $110; calves 2, $60 to $85; calves 3, $25 to $50. Sheeps and Goats: lambs, $180 to $230; ewes, $75 to $82; rams, $65 to $100; goats, $150 to $320. Hogs: butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $50 to $80; fleshy sows, $35 to $62.50; boars and stags, $5 to $20; feeder pigs, $55 to $70 (per head); (570) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $1.75 to $5; (0) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $2.75 to $6; (92) straw (per bale), $2.50 to $2.75; (0) round bales, $25.
Upcoming Feeder Sale Dates: Thursday, Sept. 2, Oct. 7, Nov. 4 and Dec. 2
