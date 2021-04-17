Auction from Monday, April 5
Butcher Cattle: choice colored steers, $100 to $117; choice colored heifers, $95 to $115; good colored steers and heifers, $90 to $110; choice Holstein steers, $90 to $112.50; heavy bulls, $79 to $94; heifer cows, $70 to $76; commercial utility cows, $60 to $70; thin lean cows, $10 to $40; cow/calf pairs and bred females, (0 head), $750. Feeder Cattle: colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $100 to $140; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $100 to $140; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $100 to $147; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $132; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $75 to $120; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $115; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $65 to $122; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $60 to $85. Calves: heifer calves, $30 to $80; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $125 to $330; calves 1, $125 to $180; calves 2, $100 to $130; calves 3, $25 to $75. Sheeps and Goats: lambs, $150 to $290; ewes, $75 to $85; rams, $75 to $100; goats, $140 to $260. Hogs: butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $60 to $7750; fleshy sows, $60 to $92.50; boars and stags, $5 to $10; feeder pigs, $65 (per head); (413) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $3.75 to $5.25; (71) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $4.75 to $7; (14) straw (per bale), $2 to $2.50; (0) round bales, $67.50.
Feeder Sales: May 6.
Cattle Producers let's get BQA Certified online at www.bqa.org, select the FEEDYARD option.
