Auction from Monday, March 8
Butcher Cattle: choice colored steers, $90 to $109; choice colored heifers, $80 to $105; good colored steers and heifers, $80 to $100; choice Holstein steers, $80 to $99; heavy bulls, $50 to $85; heifer cows, $50 to $65; commercial utility cows, $48 to $55; thin lean cows, $10 to $30; cow/calf pairs and bred females, (0 head), $750. Feeder Cattle: colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $90 to $135; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $125; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $100 to $125; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $125; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $75 to $100; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $110; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $65 to $122.50; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $60 to $85. Calves: heifer calves, $20 to $50; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $100 to $145; calves 1, $100 to $140; calves 2, $60 to $120; calves 3, $10 to $50. Sheeps and Goats: lambs, $100 to $170; ewes, $30 to $82.50; rams, $40 to $85; goats, $150 to $330. Hogs: butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $40 to $48; fleshy sows, $40 to $45; boars and stags, $2 to $20; feeder pigs, $40 (per head); (492) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $4 to $10; (30) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $3.50 to $6.50; (131) straw (per bale), $2.50 to $3.75; (0) round bales, $30.
Special Feeder Auction from Thursday, March 11
Beef breeder feeder steers: 200-299lbs, (1) $115; 300-399lbs (2) $125, avg. $125; 400-499lbs, (19) $75-$157.50, avg. $134.268; 500-599lbs, (23) $140-$155, avg. $150.313; 600-699lbs, (4) $130-$145, avg. $138.850; 700-799lbs, (12) $97.50-$145, avg. $114.448; 800-899lbs, (11) $112.50-$120, avg $100.067; 1000-1099lbs, (2) $102.50 . Dairy breed feeder steers: 200-299lbs, (6) $80-$120, avg. $85.611; 300-399lbs, (17) 82.50-125, avg. 97.071; 400-499lbs, (34) $60-115, avg. $101.138; 500-599lbs, (10) $90-$115, avg. $99.425; 600-699lbs, (26) $85-$127, avg. $113.323; 700-799lbs, (2) $75-$115, avg. 94.448; 800-899lbs, (11) $90-$95, avg. $93.173. Beef breed feeder heifers: 200-299lbs, (1) $120, avg. $120; 300-399lbs (6) $115-$122.50, avg. $117.986; 400-499lbs (15) $110-$150, avg. $129.175; 500-599lbs (26) $112.50-$147.50, avg. $138.184; 600-699lbs, (19) $105-$127.50, avg $116008; 700-799lbs, (11) $117.50-$132.50, avg. $127.336; 800-899, (4) $97.5-$132.50, avg. $106.625. Dairy breed feeder heifers: 300-399lbs, (2) $70-$75, avg. $72.425; 400-499lbs, (4) $70-$105, avg. $81.676; 500-599lbs, (8), $75-$100, avg. $84.814; 600-699lbs, (9) $75-$115, avg. $82.355; 700-799lbs, (1) $85; 900-999lbs, $70-$82.50, avg. $77.50. Col feeder bulls: 700-799lbs, (1) $85; 800-899lbs, (1) $95.
Feeder Sales: April 8 and May 6.
Cattle Producers let's get BQA Certified online at www.bqa.org, select the FEEDYARD option.
We will have 10 to 20 bred females to kick-off the breeder sale on Thursday, Jan. 28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.