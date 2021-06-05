Clare County livestock auction
Auction from Monday, May 24
Butcher Cattle: choice colored steers, $100 to $116; choice colored heifers, $100 to $115; good colored steers and heifers, $90 to $110; choice Holstein steers, $90 to $107; heavy bulls, $85 to $92; heifer cows, $65 to $78; commercial utility cows, $65 to $75; thin lean cows, $10 to $40; cow/calf pairs and bred females, (0 head), $875 to $1125. Feeder Cattle: colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $100 to $145; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $100 to $140; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $100 to $135; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $130; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $75 to $110; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $105; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $65 to $105; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $60 to $85. Calves: heifer calves, $50 to $100; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $100 to $170; calves 1, $100 to $150; calves 2, $75 to $120; calves 3, $25 to $85. Sheeps and Goats: lambs, $220 to $290; ewes, $145 to $170; rams, $80 to $100; goats, $75 to $330. Hogs: butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $65 to $80; fleshy sows, $40 to $50; boars and stags, $5 to $15; feeder pigs, $65 (per head); (229) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $5.50 to $6.25; (126) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $5.75 to $8; (46) straw (per bale), $2.50 to $3.75; (0) round bales, $80.
Upcoming Feeder Sale Dates: Thursday, Sept. 2, Oct. 7, Nov. 4 and Dec. 2
