Auction from Monday, Feb. 1
Butcher Cattle: choice colored steers, $95 to $118; choice colored heifers, $90 to $115; good colored steers and heifers, $90 to $110; choice Holstein steers, $90 to $107; heavy bulls, $68 to $88; heifer cows, $55 to $78; commercial utility cows, $55 to $70; thin lean cows, $15 to $40; cow/calf pairs and bred females, (0 head), $625 to $800. Feeder Cattle: colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $90 to $111; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $110; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $100 to $125; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $120; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $75 to $111; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $110; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $65 to $140; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $60 to $85. Calves: heifer calves, $20 to $70; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $100 to $125; calves 1, $75 to $125; calves 2, $60 to $100; calves 3, $10 to $50. Sheeps and Goats: lambs, $75 to $155; ewes, $45 to $70; rams, $40 to $80; goats, $50 to $170. Hogs: butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $55 to $62; fleshy sows, $20 to $40; boars and stags, $2 to $10; feeder pigs, $40 (per head); (261) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $2.25 to $6; (111) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $3.75 to $6.50; (145) straw (per bale), $3.50 to $4.25; (0) round bales, $30.
Feeder Sales: March 11, April 8 and May 6.
Cattle Producers let's get BQA Certified online at www.bqa.org, select the FEEDYARD option.
