Clare County livestock auction
Auction from Monday, June 7
Butcher Cattle: choice colored steers, $100 to $130; choice colored heifers, $100 to $130; good colored steers and heifers, $90 to $120; choice Holstein steers, $90 to $115; heavy bulls, $85 to $108; heifer cows, $65 to $78; commercial utility cows, $65 to $75; thin lean cows, $10 to $40; cow/calf pairs and bred females, (3 head), $825 to $1250. Feeder Cattle: colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $100 to $145; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $100 to $160; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $100 to $140; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $140; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $75 to $107; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $100; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $65 to $100; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $60 to $85. Calves: heifer calves, $50 to $90; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $100 to $150; calves 1, $75 to $110; calves 2, $75 to $100; calves 3, $25 to $60. Sheeps and Goats: lambs, $200 to $240; ewes, $50 to $80; rams, $40 to $75; goats, $75 to $310. Hogs: butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $77 to $82; fleshy sows, $45 to $65; boars and stags, $5 to $15; feeder pigs, $65 (per head); (111) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $4 to $5; (108) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $4.50 to $5; (60) straw (per bale), $2.50 to $3.75; (1) round bales, $25.
Upcoming Feeder Sale Dates: Thursday, Sept. 2, Oct. 7, Nov. 4 and Dec. 2
