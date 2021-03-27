Auction from Monday, March 22
Butcher Cattle: choice colored steers, $90 to $111; choice colored heifers, $80 to $110; good colored steers and heifers, $80 to $105; choice Holstein steers, $80 to $108; heavy bulls, $68 to $82; heifer cows, $55 to $70; commercial utility cows, $50 to $62; thin lean cows, $10 to $40; cow/calf pairs and bred females, (0 head), $750. Feeder Cattle: colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $90 to $135; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $120; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $100 to $130; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $120; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $75 to $100; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $100; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $65 to $90; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $60 to $85. Calves: heifer calves, $30 to $80; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $100 to $175; calves 1, $110 to $150; calves 2, $60 to $120; calves 3, $10 to $50. Sheeps and Goats: lambs, $150 to $260; ewes, $70 to $175; rams, $40 to $175; goats, $200 to $320. Hogs: butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $52 to $72; fleshy sows, $20 to $52; boars and stags, $5 to $25; feeder pigs, $40 (per head); (640) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $3 to $5; (128) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $4 to $7; (67) straw (per bale), $1.75 to $2.25; (0) round bales, $30.
Feeder Sales: April 8 and May 6.
Cattle Producers let's get BQA Certified online at www.bqa.org, select the FEEDYARD option.
