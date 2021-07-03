Clare County livestock auction
Auction from Monday, 28
Butcher Cattle: choice colored steers, $100 to $117; choice colored heifers, $100 to $115; good colored steers and heifers, $90 to $110; choice Holstein steers, $90 to $108; heavy bulls, $72 to $108; heifer cows, $68 to $76; commercial utility cows, $62 to $70; thin lean cows, $10 to $50; cow/calf pairs and bred females, (1 head), $800. Feeder Cattle: colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $100 to $170; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $100 to $160; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $100 to $120; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $115; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $75 to $100; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $100; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $65 to $115; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $60 to $85. Calves: heifer calves, $50 to $70; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $100 to $135; calves 1, $75 to $125; calves 2, $75 to $100; calves 3, $25 to $85. Sheeps and Goats: lambs, $120 to $265; ewes, $65 to $80; rams, $65 to $100; goats, $75 to $320. Hogs: butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $50 to $87; fleshy sows, $25 to $45; boars and stags, $5 to $20; feeder pigs, $35 (per head); (484) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $1.25 to $6; (23) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $2.75 to $6; (0) straw (per bale), $3.25; (0) round bales, $25.
Upcoming Feeder Sale Dates: Thursday, Sept. 2, Oct. 7, Nov. 4 and Dec. 2
