Auction from Monday, March 29
Butcher Cattle: choice colored steers, $90 to $115; choice colored heifers, $80 to $110; good colored steers and heifers, $80 to $100; choice Holstein steers, $80 to $107; heavy bulls, $77 to $99; heifer cows, $55 to $71; commercial utility cows, $50 to $62; thin lean cows, $10 to $40; cow/calf pairs and bred females, (0 head), $750. Feeder Cattle: colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $90 to $130; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $110; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $100 to $130; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $130; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $75 to $110; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $100; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $65 to $100; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $65 to $85. Calves: heifer calves, $30 to $80; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $100 to $180; calves 1, $110 to $165; calves 2, $60 to $120; calves 3, $10 to $50. Sheeps and Goats: lambs, $165 to $310; ewes, $95 to $160; rams, $40 to $175; goats, $200 to $330. Hogs: butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $40 to $70; fleshy sows, $30 to $60; boars and stags, $5 to $10; feeder pigs, $60 (per head); (750) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $3.25 to $4.75; (60) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $4 to $5; (67) straw (per bale), $2.75 to $3; (0) round bales, $67.50.
Feeder Sales: April 8 and May 6.
Cattle Producers let's get BQA Certified online at www.bqa.org, select the FEEDYARD option.
