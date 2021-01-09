Auction from Monday, Jan. 4
Butcher Cattle: choice colored steers, $81 to $107; choice colored heifers, $80 to $107; good colored steers and heifers, $75to $100; choice Holstein steers, $80to $100; heavy bulls, $50 to $94; heifer cows, $50 to $63; commercial utility cows, $50 to $58; thin lean cows, $15 to $40; cow/calf pairs and bred females, (0 head), $650 to $1150. Feeder Cattle: colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $90 to $140; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $125; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $100 to $112; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $100; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $75 to $110; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $100; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $65 to $125; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $50 to $80. Calves: heifer calves, $20 to $70; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $100 to $115; calves 1, $60 to $105; calves 2, $50 to $75; calves 3, $10 to $50. Sheeps and Goats: lambs, $125 to $170; ewes, $50 to $100; rams, $40 to $90; goats, $35 to $200. Hogs: butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $52 to $80; fleshy sows, $27 to $40; boars and stags, $2 to $12; feeder pigs, $40 (per head); (437) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $3.25 to $6; (74) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $5.25 to $8.50; (115) straw (per bale), $4 to $4.25; (0) round bales, $30.
Special Feeder Sales: Jan. 28, March 11, April 8 and May 6.
Cattle Producers lets get BQA Certified online at www.bqa.org, select the FEEDYARD option.
Special Feeder Sales are always on Thursdays at 1:00p.m.
Feeders start arriving on Wednesday, call for trucking assistance 989-386-9256
