Auction from Monday, March 15
Butcher Cattle: choice colored steers, $90 to $113; choice colored heifers, $80 to $110; good colored steers and heifers, $80 to $100; choice Holstein steers, $80 to $102; heavy bulls, $63 to $95; heifer cows, $50 to $65; commercial utility cows, $48 to $55; thin lean cows, $10 to $30; cow/calf pairs and bred females, (0 head), $750. Feeder Cattle: colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $90 to $120; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $120; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $100 to $127; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $125; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $75 to $100; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $100; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $65 to $100; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $60 to $85. Calves: heifer calves, $30 to $70; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $100 to $145; calves 1, $100 to $140; calves 2, $60 to $120; calves 3, $10 to $50. Sheeps and Goats: lambs, $100 to $200; ewes, $30 to $70; rams, $40 to $85; goats, $200 to $350. Hogs: butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $45 to $72; fleshy sows, $40 to $60; boars and stags, $2 to $20; feeder pigs, $40 (per head); (515) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $4 to $10; (75) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $3.50 to $7; (220) straw (per bale), $2.75 to $3; (0) round bales, $30.
Feeder Sales: April 8 and May 6.
Cattle Producers let's get BQA Certified online at www.bqa.org, select the FEEDYARD option.
