Auction from Monday, Jan. 18
Butcher Cattle: choice colored steers, $80 to $97; choice colored heifers, $80 to $95; good colored steers and heifers, $75 to $92; choice Holstein steers, $80 to $97; heavy bulls, $53 to $92; heifer cows, $50 to $62; commercial utility cows, $50 to $58; thin lean cows, $15 to $40; cow/calf pairs and bred females, (0 head), $650 to $1150. Feeder Cattle: colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $90 to $110; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $110; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $100 to $125; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $115; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $75 to $110; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $75 to $95; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $65 to $125; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $50 to $80. Calves: heifer calves, $20 to $70; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $100 to $120; calves 1, $60 to $100; calves 2, $50 to $85; calves 3, $10 to $50. Sheeps and Goats: lambs, $170 to $230; ewes, $45 to $70; rams, $40 to $80; goats, $80 to $205. Hogs: butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $60 to $70; fleshy sows, $20 to $52; boars and stags, $2 to $5; feeder pigs, $40 (per head); (312) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $3.25 to $5.25; (196) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $3.25 to $7; (263) straw (per bale), $3.25 to $5.25; (0) round bales, $30.
Feeder Sales: Jan. 28, March 11, April 8 and May 6.
Cattle Producers let's get BQA Certified online at www.bqa.org, select the FEEDYARD option.
Effective Jan. 1, National Premises Identification Number (PIN) must be provided to purchase RFID tags. Release Forms will not be accepted. Don’t know your PIN? Call MDARD at 888-565-8626 Monday — Friday, 8 to 5 p.m.
We will have 10 to 20 bred females to kick-off the breeder sale on Thursday, Jan. 28.
