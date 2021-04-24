Auction from Monday, April 19
Butcher Cattle: choice colored steers, $105 to $132; choice colored heifers, $100 to $130; good colored steers and heifers, $100 to $125; choice Holstein steers, $90 to $110; heavy bulls, $74 to $103; heifer cows, $70 to $75; commercial utility cows, $60 to $70; thin lean cows, $10 to $40; cow/calf pairs and bred females, (0 head), $1,100. Feeder Cattle: colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $100 to $145; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $100 to $140; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $100 to $132.50; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $130; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $75 to $115; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $112; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $65 to $90; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $60 to $85. Calves: heifer calves, $30 to $80; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $125 to $190; calves 1, $125 to $165; calves 2, $75 to $125; calves 3, $25 to $75. Sheeps and Goats: lambs, $260 to $300; ewes, $75 to $87.50; rams, $75 to $100; goats, $90 to $310. Hogs: butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $50 to $80; fleshy sows, $30 to $35; boars and stags, $35 to $60; feeder pigs, $65 (per head); (297) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $3 to $6; (51) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $5 to $5.25; (0) straw (per bale), $2 to $2.50; (0) round bales, $67.50.
Feeder Sales: May 6.
Cattle Producers let's get BQA Certified online at www.bqa.org, select the FEEDYARD option.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.