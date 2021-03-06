Auction from Monday, March 1
Butcher Cattle: choice colored steers, $95 to $110; choice colored heifers, $90 to $109; good colored steers and heifers, $90 to $105; choice Holstein steers, $90 to $105; heavy bulls, $60 to $107; heifer cows, $55 to $70; commercial utility cows, $55 to $65; thin lean cows, $15 to $40; cow/calf pairs and bred females, (0 head), $750. Feeder Cattle: colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $90 to $135; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $117; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $100 to $125; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $120; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $75 to $111; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $114; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $65 to $135; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $60 to $85. Calves: heifer calves, $20 to $50; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $100 to $145; calves 1, $100 to $130; calves 2, $60 to $100; calves 3, $10 to $50. Sheeps and Goats: lambs, $100 to $170; ewes, $30 to $82.50; rams, $40 to $85; goats, $200 to $320. Hogs: butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $40 to $57.50; fleshy sows, $20 to $47.50; boars and stags, $2 to $10; feeder pigs, $40 (per head); (317) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $3.25 to $5.75; (257) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $3.50 to $5.50; (88) straw (per bale), $2.75 to $3; (0) round bales, $30.
Feeder Sales: March 11, April 8 and May 6.
Cattle Producers let's get BQA Certified online at www.bqa.org, select the FEEDYARD option.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.