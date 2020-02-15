CADILLAC — Project Christmas has received a Caring for Community grant of $250 from the Consumers Energy Foundation. This grant recognizes the volunteer service provided by the Consumers Energy employees and/or retirees at Project Christmas. This is at least the fifth year Project Christmas has received this grant.
Consumers Energy Foundation provides grant for Project Christmas
- By Staff Cadillac News
