CADILLAC — On the heels of this year’s 31st community event, Project Christmas has received a $2,500 grant from the Consumers Energy Foundation to help provide a Christmas they might not have otherwise to more than 800 families, along with approximately 50 homebound senior citizens.
“We are proud to support Project Christmas with our dollars and hours contributed by Consumers Energy volunteers each year, knowing that it brightens the holidays for many families,‘ said Carolyn Bloodworth, secretary/treasurer of the Consumers Energy Foundation. “Consumers Energy is dedicated to ensuring all Michigan residents thrive economically, and we do so through our Foundation by supporting nonprofit agencies that help families in need.‘
The grant will help Project Christmas to purchase meat, potatoes, books, household gifts, paper products, personal care items and gifts for those 18 years of age and younger.
