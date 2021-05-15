TRAVERSE CITY — This April, Munson Healthcare was proud to recognize the fifth anniversary of Cowell Family Cancer Center in Traverse City.
During its five years in operation, the facility has helped to treat thousands of patients with state-of-the-art coordinated cancer services and has helped transform the standard of care throughout northern Michigan.
“Our philosophy has always been to put patients first and to provide all the components of coordinated cancer care,‘ said Kathy LaRaia, Munson Healthcare Oncology Services executive director. “Our commitment to that philosophy has only grown stronger over the last five years. That includes making sure cancer specialists, advanced diagnostics, and treatments are available as close to a patient’s home as possible.‘
Cowell Family Cancer Center officially opened to patients on April 16, 2016. The $45 million state-of-the-art facility was made possible by the generosity of 2,500 donors who contributed $18.5 million to the project.
Over the course of five years, Munson Healthcare’s Regional Cancer Network has treated more than 324,900 new infusion services patients, 10,700 new medical oncology patients, 4,400 new radiation oncology patients, 1,795 new gynecologic oncology patients and has provided more than 7,000 low-dose CT lung cancer screenings.
For more information on cancer services at Munson Healthcare, please visit munsonhealthcare.org/cancer.
