Crystal Mountain announces leadership additions

THOMPSONVILLE — Crystal Mountain leadership has named Everett Leonard vice president of Accounting and promoted Sammie Lukaskiewicz to vice president of Marketing and Communications.
Leonard joins the team from Fernelius Auto Group in Cheboygan, where he served as controller for their four dealerships since 2016. Prior to that, he was a senior internal auditor at Munson Healthcare in Traverse City, Mich., from 2014 to 2016. No stranger to the ski industry, he also worked at Vail Resorts in Broomfield, Colo. for six years as an internal auditor and later as the joint venture accounting manager from 2010 to 2016.
Leonard is a Certified Public Accountant and has a bachelor’s degree in professional golf management from Ferris State University in Big Rapids and a master’s degree in accounting from Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo.
Leonard will oversee the team responsible for financial matters for the four-season resort.
Lukaskiewicz will oversee the team responsible for the advertising, promotions and communications of the four-season resort.
She has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Texas at El Paso and a master’s degree in management from Webster University in St. Louis.
As the resort’s public relations director since December 2019, Lukaskiewicz has primarily focused on earned media and internal and external safety communications for Crystal Clean, the resort’s plan for COVID-19.
Before Lukaskiewicz joined Crystal Mountain, she worked for the State of Michigan promoting talent and career pathways in skilled trades.
Prior to that, she worked in NASCAR for 16 years at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan. and later at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich. where she was the vice president of Marketing and Communications.
In her time at MIS, she oversaw marketing, advertising, promotions, public relations, ticketing and guest services for the track and its then-two NASCAR races and an IndyCar race, Faster Horses country music festival, a wine and beer fest and the Michigan High School Athletic Association’s cross-country championships, to name a few.
