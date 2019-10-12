THOMPSONVILLE — Condé Nast Traveler has announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards with Crystal Mountain recognized as the No. 2 Resort in the Midwest right behind Mackinac Island’s Grand Hotel.
More than 600,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers across the globe submitted a record-breaking number of responses rating their travel experiences to provide a full snapshot of where and how we travel today. This is the third time in the last four years that Crystal Mountain has been recognized by Condé Nast Traveler. In 2015, Crystal was listed by the publication as the No. 1 US Resort for Family Reunions and then again in 2017 as one of the 10 Best Family Ski Resorts in North America.
The Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running recognition of excellence in the travel industry and are commonly known as “the best of the best of travel.‘ The full list of winners is published on Condé Nast Traveler's website at www.cntraveler.com/rca.
“It is a tremendous honor to be alongside our friends at the Grand Hotel in receiving this recognition from Condé Nast and its readers,‘ said Chris MacInnes, president of Crystal Mountain. “Above all, this is a reflection of our dedicated staff and the incredible experience they provide our guests every day.‘
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.