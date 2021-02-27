DHD No.10 clinical supervisor wins MPHA nursing section award

CADILLAC — District Health Department No.10 was recently notified that one of its Clinical Supervisors, George Davis-Williams, BSN, RN, was awarded the Michigan Public Health Association Nursing Section Award for Public Health Nursing Practice.
Davis-Williams was nominated by the nursing faculty at Baker College in Cadillac where he works with nursing students to orient them to public health and the programs and services at DHD No.10.
“I am honored to receive this award, especially during a pandemic,‘ said Davis-Williams. “Our nursing staff have worked tremendously hard over the past year and I am just the face of this award. Honestly, working with such a dedicated staff is reward enough.‘
Davis-Williams will be presented the award at the virtual Public Health Conference on April 13, 2021.
