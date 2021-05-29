Diana Curran, M.D. joins Munson Healthcare

CADILLAC — Diana Curran, M.D., has joined the medical staff of Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital as a board-certified physician specializing in obstetrics and gynecology.
Dr. Curran has special interests in obstetrics, postpartum depression, robotic gynecologic surgery, gynecologic surgery, PCOS, pelvic organ prolapse, and incontinence.
Dr. Curran practices at Munson Healthcare Cadillac OB/GYN, 7985 Mackinaw Trail, Suite 201, Cadillac. She is accepting new patients and appointments can be made by calling 231-876-6100.
“Creating healthy lives and families is a real privilege,‘ said Dr. Curran. “It has been an honor to care for women in all ages and stages of their lives and I am excited to join the Cadillac community and get to know my patients.‘
Dr. Curran graduated medical school from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. She completed a residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.