District Health Department No. 10 receives gold award

CADILLAC — District Health Department No. 10 was awarded the Michigan Breastfeeding-Friendly Workplace Gold Award from Michigan Breastfeeding Network.
This award recognizes employers that support breastfeeding employees upon their return to work. As a Michigan Breastfeeding-Friendly Workplace, DHD No. 10 recognizes breastfeeding as the optimal method for feeding infants and children and is in compliance with the federal breastfeeding accommodation law.
“DHD No. 10 is the first workplace to ensure that all their locations go above and beyond compliance with the Federal Break Time for Nursing Mothers Law in support of breastfeeding employees and we are so excited to celebrate their efforts‘ said Shannon McKenney Shubert, MPH, Executive Director of Michigan Breastfeeding Network.
With this recognition, DHD No. 10 joins a growing number of businesses working together with their local organizations to make Michigan breastfeeding-friendly for families in the communities in which they live.
