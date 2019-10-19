MARION — Dollar General’s newest store at 501 N. Mill St. in Marion is now open.
Dollar General will celebrate the store’s official grand opening on Saturday, October 19, at 8 a.m. with free prizes and special deals. Additionally, the first 50 adult shoppers at the store will receive a $10 Dollar General gift card and the first 200 shoppers will receive a Dollar General tote bag with complimentary product samples, among other giveaways.
Traditional Dollar General stores employ approximately six to 10 people, depending on the need. Anyone interested in joining may apply for available positions online at www.dollargeneral.com/careers.
