Dr. Patrick Dillon joins Munson Healthcare team

Patrick H. Dillon, M.D., has joined the staff of Munson Medical Center as a board-certified specialist in cardiovascular disease and clinical cardiac electrophysiology.
Dr. Dillon practices with Traverse Heart and Vascular as part of Munson Healthcare’s heart team of 23 cardiologists. He is accepting new patients at the Traverse City location. Appointments can be made by calling 231-935-5800 (800-637-4033).
Dr. Dillon graduated from medical school at the University of Chicago, Chicago, Ill. He completed a residency in internal medicine at University of Chicago Hospitals, Chicago, Ill., and fellowships in cardiovascular disease and cardiac electrophysiology at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.
For additional information, call Munson Healthcare at 231-935-5886.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.