Elizabeth Leong, DO, joins Munson Healthcare

CADILLAC — Elizabeth Leong, DO, has joined the staff of Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital as a specialist in family medicine.
Dr. Leong has joined the Family Practice of Cadillac team who specialize in family medicine. She is accepting new patients, and appointments can be made by calling the office at 231-775-9741.
Dr. Leong earned her medical degree from Touro University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Vallejo, California. She completed her family medicine residency at Spratanburg Regional in South Carolina and Community Health Center of Branch County in Coldwater, Michigan. She is board certified by the American Osteopathic Board of Family Physicians.
Dr. Leong’s clinical interests include treating the whole family of all ages, women’s health, minor procedures, and osteopathic manipulative therapy (OMT).
