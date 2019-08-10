Ellens Equipment gets deal with Doosan equipment

MCBAIN — Ellens Equipment in McBain has a new product to offer its customers in Michigan’s northern Lower Peninsula.
In July, Doosan Infracore North America, LLC, announced it expanded its dealer network to include Ellens Equipment, Inc. as an authorized sales, service, parts and rental provider of Doosan equipment, according to a company press release.
Doosan Infracore North America, LLC, is headquartered in Georgia and markets Doosan brand products including crawler excavators, wheel excavators, mini excavators, wheel loaders, articulated dump trucks, material handlers, log loaders and attachments.
With more than 150 heavy equipment dealer locations in North America, it is fast becoming a global force in heavy construction equipment, according to the press release.
Ellens Equipment, located at 5297 West Stoney Corners Road, serves all agriculture, construction and logging industries as well as government agencies.
It will now offer customers a wide range of Doosan equipment, including crawler excavators, log loaders, wheel excavators, material handlers and wheel loaders.
“Our team’s passion and dedication to keeping our customers up and running are what has led us to where we are today,‘ said Don Ellens, Ellens Equipment president. “We decided to carry the Doosan product line because of the significant growth of customers in the construction industry, as well as an increase in the demand for larger equipment on agricultural farms.‘
Ellens Equipment began in 1954 with founder June Ellens selling agriculture equipment. The business began to expand the equipment it offered in 1970, but it was just getting started.
Over the span of 40 years, Ellens Equipment has continued to grow both its customer base and equipment lineup.
According to the company’s website, beginning in the summer of 2015, Ellens Equipment broke ground on a new facility east of McBain.
By adding space for parts storage and nearly tripling the size of the service department, Ellens Equipment is better equipped to provide “exceptional products and service for many years to come.‘
After moving into the new and improved facility in February of 2016, Ellens Equipment expanded further and added New Holland Self-Propelled Sprayers to the line of equipment, according to its website.
“We are excited to partner with Don Ellens and the staff at Ellens Equipment,‘ said Adam Howard, regional director of Doosan Infracore North America, LLC. “Ellens Equipment’s long history serving customers in its area is an ideal fit for helping Doosan expand its footprint in the northern parts of Michigan. We look forward to working with the new dealer and providing Doosan equipment along with excellent support to its customers.‘
