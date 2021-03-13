TRAVERSE CITY — Northwestern Michigan College is looking forward to bringing childrens' summer classes back to campus in 2021.
Both face-to-face and virtual classes will be available. The College for Kids experience may look different due to current health precautions as NMC works to ensure the health and wellness of all students.
Registration for the GRASP Reading and Math at-home program will begin Monday, March 22, 2021. All registration for this program will take place online this year. Parents can learn more about the benefits of this proven program and meet the teachers at nmc.edu/grasp.
Registration for College for Kids enrichment classes begins Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Students in grades 3 to 12 will be able to choose from 55 face-to-face classes involving art, science, music, tech, writing, crafts, dance and more. In addition, over 100 livestream STEM camps will be held this summer. View a sample of this summer's new classes at nmc.edu/kids.
Families may sign up to receive a reminder email when registration for each program begins by visiting nmc.edu/kids.
