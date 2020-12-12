Erica A. Austin joins Munson Healthcare Neurology

TRAVERSE CITY — Erica A. Austin, D.O., joined Munson Healthcare Neurology – Traverse City, located within the Munson Professional Building on Dec. 1.
Dr. Austin is a board-certified specialist in neurology, neurophysiology, and epilepsy. Her special interests include epilepsy and seizures, while also treating all types of neurological diseases.
Dr. Austin graduated medical school from Michigan State University. She completed her residency in neurology and a fellowship in neurophysiology at Michigan State University/Sparrow Hospital, East Lansing. Dr. Austin serves as a professional advisor to the Epilepsy Foundation of Michigan.
To make an appointment with Dr. Austin, call Munson Healthcare at 231-392-0430.
