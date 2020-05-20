The health center locations of Family Health Care (FHC) are currently open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to serve its communities' health care needs either by walk-in or appointments. The organization is pleased to announce telehealth services are now available from the comfort of your home.
In addition to in-office services, telehealth is currently available for behavioral health, urgent and ongoing medical needs for convenient access to FHC right from your home. Dental services for urgent needs are also available through telehealth. If you have a dental emergency, you can call any FHC dental office. An assessment will be conducted over the phone with directions on the best course of action for you.
FHC pharmacies continue to offer convenient curbside pickup for everyone. For community members 60 and older, on the MedSync program, delivery is now available within a ten-mile radius from the organization's pharmacies in Baldwin, Cadillac, Grant and White Cloud.
During this pandemic, FHC is providing care through a "Fast Track Clinic," which is committed to people experiencing respiratory illness and COVID-19 symptoms. COVID-19 testing is available at all of FHC health centers (following guidelines posted on the FHC website). The community is asked to call in advance for an appointment.
To better serve you, the following services are available at Family Health Care’s clinics:
• Health care appointments
Urgent care is available by appointment and walk-in. We are currently accepting new patients.
• Telehealth
Telehealth services are now available for non-life threatening medical concerns, behavioral health appointments and soon, urgent dental needs. For more information, contact the Family Health Care office nearest you.
•Pharmacy
Curbside pickup service for patients needing medications is available at all locations. For community members 60 and older, on our MedSync program, we now offer delivery within a ten-mile radius from our pharmacies in Baldwin, Cadillac, Grant and White Cloud. Please call your local FHC pharmacy if you need refills or have a prescription to pick up. Hours of operation for pharmacies are:
Baldwin (231)745-5024: Monday — Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Grant (231)834-1567: Monday –— Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday (Curbside Only), 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
White Cloud (231)689-6677: Monday –— Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday (Curbside Only) 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Dental
Offices are now open for dental emergencies by appointment. Contact the dental office nearest you:
Baldwin (231) 745-2736
Cadillac (231) 876-6505
Grant (231) 834-9750
White Cloud (231) 689-1608
• Behavioral Health
Open for in-office consultations and telehealth visits at all main clinics and Child and Adolescent Health Care Centers (Grant, White Cloud and Baldwin Middle School locations).
Behavioral Health Hours of Operation: Monday –— Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Vision
Prescription contacts and eyeglasses that were ordered will be available for curbside pickup by appointment only.
• Radiology
Mammography (White Cloud and Baldwin) are taking appointments for mid-May. Appointments for Ultrasound and X-Ray are available now. Call for more information.
• Child and Adolescent Health Centers (CAHC)
The centers located in Baldwin Elementary School, Grant Middle School and White Cloud High School are open to all patients up to 21 years of age.
CAHC Hours of Operation: Monday — Friday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
For the most up-to-date information on Family Health Care and COVID-19, please visit familyhealthcare.org/coivd19.
