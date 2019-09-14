Family Health Care welcomes Robert Stankewitz, MD

CADILLAC — Family Health Care announced the addition of Robert Stankewitz, MD, to its Cadillac office.
Dr. Stankewitz has been practicing medicine for more than 20 years, mostly in the suburbs near Detroit. He received his Doctor of Medicine with high distinction from Wayne State University and completed his residency training at the University of Michigan.
Adult patients can visit Dr. Stankewitz for a variety of medical concerns, including annual physicals, sick visits, chronic disease management, minor procedures, and acute care visits. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Stankewitz call (231) 775-6521.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.