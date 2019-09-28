Family Heath Care employee receives service award

BALDWIN — Recently, the Michigan Primary Care Association awarded the 2019 Distinguished Service Award to Ian Farquhar, Analytics Optimization Analyst, at Family Health Care.
As an integral part of Family Health Care’s quality department, Ian keeps the organization focused on patient health improvement programs while providing necessary reporting through registry systems. He pays close attention to indicators that improve health outcome.
“Ian has a passion for helping the organization succeed in its mission to serve the community,‘ said Kathy Sather, President and CEO. “While his work is not in direct patient contact, what he does for the organization directly benefits and makes an impact on the services we can offer to our patients.‘
Ian was recently promoted to Analytics Optimization Analyst. He began his journey contributing to FHC’s sustainability four years ago as a Health Administration Intern while attending Grand Valley State University.
