Fekete elected to MAIA board of directors

CADILLAC — Tim Fekete of Fekete Knaggs and Burr Agency in Cadillac has been elected to the Board of Directors of the Michigan Association of Insurance Agents (MAIA).
Fekete will work with other members of the board, MAIA officers and association staff to advance the critical role of insurance and essential services provided by independent insurance agents.
Fekete is a member of the Michigan Association of Insurance Agents, a statewide trade group representing approximately 5,500 independent agents and industry employees.
