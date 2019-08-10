Fellows-Garno featured in August edition of Top Agent Magazine

MANTON — Jaimie Fellows-Garno, Associate Broker of City2Shore Real Estate, was featured in the August Addition of Top Agent Magazine.
Top Agent Magazine is the premier real estate magazine featuring the foremost real estate agents, mortgage professionals, and affiliates in the USA, Europe, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Top Agent Magazine features the top producing and most accomplished professionals in the real estate industry, offering an in-depth look at their careers and providing a blueprint for their success.
To be considered for a feature in Top Agent Magazine all professionals must go through a nomination and interview process. Candidates are then evaluated based upon production, professionalism, and industry and community involvement.
“I am humbled and honored to be featured in Top Agent Magazine," Fellows-Garno said. "I strive to maintain a high level of professionalism, while making my clients feel comfortable with the Real Estate process.‘
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.