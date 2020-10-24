Forest Area Federal Credit Union announces new Chief Executive Officer

FIFE LAKE — The Board of Directors of Forest Area Federal Credit Union announces that Alex Lutke is named Chief Executive Officer.
Lutke earned his bachelor’s degree in finance and economics from Lake Superior State University in 2010 and is currently concluding his Master’s in Business Administration from Southeastern Oklahoma State University. He joined Forest Area Federal Credit Union in 2017 as Chief Financial Officer and has been employed in the financial sector for ten years, working for credit unions as small as $50 million and as large as $4 billion.
“This organization is very special to me for a number of reasons, including its awesome 37-year history as a community leader. It’s my intention to solidify our history with member-focused products and services. If we continue to respect our past and focus every day on member needs, we’ll be assured of a bright future,‘ Lutke said.
Alex is the father of three children. He and his wife, Traci, stay active in their community while raising their family and enjoying all that Northern Michigan has to offer.
Forest Area Federal Credit Union currently, a six-branch operation headquartered in Fife Lake, they also have full-service offices in Kalkaska, Kingsley, Lake City, Manton, and Mesick.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.