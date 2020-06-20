Forest Area Federal Credit Union’s Board of Directors has approved the awarding of $500 scholarships to 16 high school seniors attending Fife Lake, Kalkaska, Kingsley and Manton, Lake City and Mesick High Schools.
Four seniors from Manton High School, one senior from Mesick High School and one from Lake City High School will be receiving their scholarships through various methods over the next month.
The Forest Area Federal Credit Union Scholarship program is open to area high school seniors who are members of Forest Area Federal Credit Union and maintain a GPA of at least 3.0. Preference, when needed, is given to those going into a business-related field. The scholarship program was designed to give one student in each of the school districts a helping hand with their college expenses. Due to the overwhelming support of our members and our communities, Forest Area Federal Credit Union was able to expand the reach of this program once again this year and touch the lives of many of the youth in our area with this scholarship award.
