TRAVERSE CITY — Free foreclosure prevention coaching appointments will be available for homeowners to learn how to avoid foreclosure and the different options that are available.
NMCAA, a certified HUD and MSHDA Housing Counseling Agency, will educate homeowners about the foreclosure process and counsel families on budgeting specific to their personal financial situation.
Homeowners do not have to be in the actual foreclosure process for these services.
For more information, please contact Allison Popa at (231) 714-4578,
(231) 947-3780 or e-mail at apopa@nmcaa.net
