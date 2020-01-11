TRAVERSE CITY — $110,000 in grants will support 10 northwest Michigan agencies and collaboratives in their U.S. Census outreach activities in historically undercounted communities.
The grants, awarded by Networks Northwest in partnership with the Michigan Nonprofit Association, range from $5,000 to $15,000. Grant recipients were selected by a committee of community members who offered a diverse representation of the region and who work with historically undercounted communities in northwest Michigan.
Local agencies and collaboratives receiving the grants are:
• Area Agency on Aging of Northwest Michigan
• District Health Department No. 10
• Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency
• Wexford County Council on Aging
The United States Census occurs every 10 years and is the source of important information for communities, businesses, and governments. Census data is used to allocate federal funds.
