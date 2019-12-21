BOYNE CITY — Great Lakes Energy recently helped 22 classrooms implement technology-based programs in their schools.
A total of $29,932 in grants were awarded in November to schools that educate children of Great Lakes Energy (GLE) members. The grants help implement innovative projects up to a maximum of $2,000 per school district. Projects submitted typically fall beyond the scope of school budgets.
A record total of 91 applications arrived this year. They were evaluated according to published standards by a panel of volunteer employee judges from various departments at GLE. School names and districts were hidden during the evaluation process to allow for judging based on project merit and quality of the application submitted.
These local schools received classroom grants for the 2019-2020 school year:
• G.T. Norman Elementary School, Reed City, $250 for STEAM materials
• McBain Middle School, $2,000 for Ozobot EVO Robots
• Pine River Middle School, LeRoy, $1,787.75 for Micro:bits and GiggleBot Kit
