Hollie Olson of Cadillac recognized as an Inspirational Hero

CADILLAC — Hollie Olson of Cadillac has been recognized by Art Van Furniture of Cadillac as its hometown hero for her selfless efforts to help others as part of the company’s “Inspiration Lives Here in Our Community‘ initiative. The retailer presented her with a commemorative plaque and a $1,000 Art Van gift card.
Each of Art Van Furniture’s 77 locations in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Missouri and Iowa selected a deserving inspirational hero in their community. Shoppers were encouraged to nominate someone they knew who positively impacts others through their words or deeds and quietly uplifts others by simple acts of kindness.
Olson was nominated by Sandy Bredhal of Cadillac, who shared that she has been an active member of the Cadillac Jaycees for more than 13 years, chairing and helping with many charitable projects including Coats 4 Kids and the community Easter Egg Hunt. Olson, who is a single mother of a son, was diagnosed with a rare muscle disease that has caused her pain and discomfort, but she continues to give back even though it has become harder for her to get around.
“Inspirational heroes like Hollie are everywhere; in our own homes, at our workplaces, and in our community,‘ said David Van Elslander, community spokesperson for Art Van Furniture and son of founder Art Van Elslander. “It’s the small acts of kindness that make such a big difference, like lending a hand, eliciting a smile or donating one’s time. We hear stories every day in our showrooms about wonderful people, and this is our way of thanking them for their efforts.‘
