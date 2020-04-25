NOVI — In observing National Patient Safety Awareness Week, the Economic Alliance for Michigan (EAM), a nonprofit group comprised of Michigan’s largest employers and unions, announces the recipients of the 2020 EAM Hospital Patient Safety Awards, recognizing hospitals in Michigan consistently performing high marks and improvements in patient safety and quality of care. This marks the fifth year for the awards.
Hospitals can achieve two different awards, the Excellence Award and the Improvement Award.
Hospitals receiving the Excellence Award must report to The Leapfrog Group survey for two consecutive years (2018 and 2019) and maintain all “A’s‘ with Hospital Safety Grade in four consecutive grading terms (Spring 2018, Fall 2018, Spring 2019, Fall 2019).
Hospitals receiving the Improvement Award must report to The Leapfrog Group survey for two consecutive years (2018 and 2019) and show improvement in letter grades for four consecutive grading terms with Hospital Safety Grade (Spring 2018, Fall 2018, Spring 2019, Fall 2019). During the four terms, the grades must not trend backwards year-to-year. The last term grade (Fall 2019) must be at least a “B‘ to qualify and hospitals must improve by two letter grades during the four terms.
Hospitals receiving the Excellence Award:
Munson Healthcare of Cadillac
