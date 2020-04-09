Call us and/or visit our website:
Many questions may be answered regarding City related matters by calling (231)775-0181 during office hours, which are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, unless otherwise posted. Our phone system is automated and can direct to all departments, including police and fire. (For emergencies, dial 911) Our website, www.cadillac-mi.net also provides direct access to the application and permit forms, utility billing, contact information and much more.
Report a problem that needs fixing:
Problems like missed trash, potholes, code violations and more can be reported through Cadillac’s Fix-It Reporting System (http://cadillac-mi.net/forms.aspx?fid=42) that is located on our website.
Miss a meeting?
Visit our Cadillac Community Television website (www.cctv-cadillac.org) to watch replays of our public meetings in addition to many other local programming.
Need an application or permit form? Have to pay a bill, ticket, or drop off event paperwork?
We have a convenient secure drive through dropbox that is in our parking lot at 200 N. Lake Street. This dropbox is checked twice daily, and payments or any other type of paperwork can be dropped into that box for processing. Make sure your name and contact information are on the paperwork so we can contact you if there are any questions.
Online utility payments are accepted through our website. Online payments are charged a 3% convenience fee for credit card payments, or a $2 echeck fee. Arrangements may be made with the Utilities Department to have a direct debit put into place. A voided check must be provided. Please call (231) 775-0181 to connect with the Utilities Department to schedule an appointment. If you are unable to access a computer, you can Pay by Phone at 1-888-891-6064. (Same convenience fees apply as mentioned above).
Community Development applications and permits are available on our website and may be downloaded from http://cadillac-mi.net/155/Applications-Permits.
COVID-19 Tips
• Remaining Calm - It is critical that we remain calm in order to be sure our resources are used in the most effective way to prevent, prepare for and treat any cases of Coronavirus in our community. The most up-to-date information and guidance can be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019) or the World Health Organization (www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019) Additionally, the State of Michigan (www.michigan.gov/coronavirus) and our District Health Department #10 (www.dhd10.org/coronavirus) has information and guidance as well.
• Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care.
• Cough or sneeze into your upper arm or cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue (and then throw
the tissue in the trash).
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds (about the amount of time it takes to sing happy birthday). Use hand sanitizer when you can’t use soap and water.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Clean frequently touched surfaces (like doorknobs, light switches, elevator buttons, toilets, faucets,etc.) as often as possible and at least daily.
• According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14-days after exposure to the virus. Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath.
