CADILLAC — The USDA Forest Service will waive fees at most day-use recreation sites in the Huron-Manistee National Forests on Monday, November 11, in observance of Veterans Day.
The Veterans Day fee waiver does not apply to camping fees; day-use fees at the 14 sites in the Manistee National Forest that are managed by concessionaire American Land and Leisure; or special fees, such as Pine and Pere Marquette River watercraft permits.
The fee waivers are made possible by the Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act. Other federal land management agencies, including the National Park Service and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, determine their own fee waiver schedules.
For more information about fee waivers at specific recreation sites, please contact the Cadillac/Manistee Ranger Station at (231) 723-2211.
