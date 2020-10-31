Ice Mountain volunteers clean portion of US-10 and M-20

EVART — For the last 10 years, Ice Mountain Mecosta Factory in Stanwood has participated in the Michigan Department of Transportation Adopt-a-Highway program.
This year volunteers picked up debris on a two-mile segment of US-10 in Evart and another two-mile segment along M-20 in Stanwood.
The teams take to the roadways twice a year to pick up discarded items that end up along Michigan roadways, and on average picks up at 12 bags of litter and sometimes as many as 40.
Participating in the Michigan Adopt-A-Highway program gives companies the opportunity to be recognized for their contributions to the local community and the environment, provides for cleaner highways and allows MDOT to use funds allocated for litter removal to improve Michigan's roadway.
“It feels good to make a difference in our local communities‘, said Connie Frank, a long-time Ice Mountain associate and program volunteer, “Keeping the roadways clean not only gives you a sense of pride but also keeps litter out of our waterways.‘
