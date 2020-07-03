CADILLAC — TCF Bank today announced Jon Catlin has been named community president for the Cadillac and Big Rapids areas. Catlin is assuming this role in addition to his duties as TCF Bank business banking relationship manager.
Catlin will interact with key employees, customers, community leaders and board directors to ensure TCF remains engaged and connected to meet the needs of its customers and communities. The geographic area he will serve as president includes Carson City, Stanton, Reed City, Lake City, Big Rapids, Greenville, Ludington, Manistee, Cadillac and surrounding communities.
Catlin, based in Cadillac, joined the bank in 1998 and has held a variety of positions, including his role as community co-president. Additionally, he’s held roles within accounting, credit administration, and commercial lending where he supported small businesses.
In 2019, TCF and Chemical Bank merged, forming the largest Michigan-based bank. Construction on its new headquarters in the City of Detroit is underway.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.