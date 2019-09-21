Kelli Iceman, DPM, joins Munson Healthcare

CADILLAC — Kelli Iceman, DPM, has joined the staff of Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital as a specialist in foot and ankle surgery. Dr. Iceman has joined the Advanced Foot & Ankle Centers’ team of foot and ankle surgeons.
She will primarily see patients in the Cadillac office, but will also see patients at the Manistee and Traverse City locations. She is accepting new patients, and appointments can be made by calling 231-779-3668 for the Cadillac office, 231-309-3668 for the Manistee office, and 231-935-0751 for the Traverse City office.
Dr. Iceman graduated from Rosalind Franklin University, North Chicago, Illinois. She completed her Podiatric Medicine and Surgical Residency training at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.