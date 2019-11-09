CADILLAC - At the recent awards banquet held by the Kiwanis Club of Cadillac, members had reason to celebrate.
Most noteworthy was their recognition of three "guinquagenerians," members with 50 years of service or more. Those honored were Robert Benson for 56 years; Jack Dillon, 52 years; and Jim McGuire with 40 years.
Other members recognized for distinguished service during 2019 included David Burrill, Jack Richards and Tom Talluto.
The awards banquet was held on Oct. 14 at Lakeside Charlie's and included the installiton of new officers.
