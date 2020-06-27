Clare County Livestock Auction, LLC
Monday, June 29 2020 at 1 p.m.
June 22 results:
Choice colored steers, $95 to $106.50; choice colored heifers, $90 to $105; good colored steers and heifers, $80 to $100; choice Holstein steers, $75 to $97; heavy bulls, $79 to $104.50; heifer cows, $60 to $79; commercial/utility cows, $55 to $75; thin-lean cows, $20 to $50; cow/calf pairs and bred females, 3 head, $775 to $875; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $80 to $120; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $149; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $100 to $135; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $130; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $75 to $120; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $75 to $101; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $70 to $90; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $50 to $80; heifer calves, $10 to $80; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $125 to $155; calves 1, $100 to $130; calves 2, $50 to $100; calves 3, $10 to $50; lambs, $125 to $182.50; ewes, $30 to $65; rams, $65 to $130; goats, $40 to $230; butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $40 to $60; fleshy sows, $27.50 to $45; boars and stags, $5 to $10; feeder pigs, $50 (per head); (286) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $3 to $5; (0) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $3.50 to $5.25; (26) straw (per bale), $4.25; (0) round bales, $30.
Cattle Producers lets get BQA Certified online at www.bqa.org, select the FEEDYARD option.
Fall 2020 Feeder sale, 1 p.m., September 3, October 1, November 5 and December 3.
