Clare County Livestock Auction, LLC
Sale every Monday at 3 p.m.
October 21 results:
Choice colored steers, $95 to $116; choice colored heifers, $90 to $114; good colored steers and heifers, $75 to $110; choice Holstein steers, $70 to $99; heavy bulls, $50 to $86; heifer cows, $55 to $68; commercial/utility cows, $45 to $55; thin-lean cows, $20 to $50; cow/calf pairs and bred females, $500 to $750; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $90 to $130; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $110; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $80 to $130; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $55 to $120; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $50 to $77.50; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $50 to $75; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $50 to $86; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $40 to $60; heifer calves, $10 to $40; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $50 to $120; calves 1, $20 to $60; calves 2, $20 to $40; calves 3, $5 to $20; lambs, $100 to $110; ewes, $40 to $80; rams, $40 to $70; goats, $50 to $200; butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $50 to $60; fleshy sows, $20 to $40; boars and stags, $5; feeder pigs, $20 (per head); (28) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $3.50 to $4.25; (100) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $3.50 to $4.55; (15) straw (per bale), $3.75; (0) round bales, $25.
There will be Feeder Auctions on November 7 and December 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.